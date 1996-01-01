GreCon, Inc. Source: GreCon, Inc.

GreCon's North American operation is headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with worldwide operations based in Alfeld, Germany. GreCon offers global service, research and development, and distribution capabilities from both locations. Since 1911, GreCon has been a valued partner to industry. GreCon produces spark detection/extinguishment systems, with installations all over the world. We have continued to create and apply innovative technology to maximize our customer production and satisfaction. Our goals are to help ensure safer factories and optimum utilization of raw materials for increased profits. GreCon is an ISO 9001 company. Their systems are fully warranted and Factory Mutual approved.