Gordon Bennett operates internationally in the field of corrosion engineering. They specialize in the protection of concrete and steel structural items from detrimental degradation by the environment. To achieve this a professional, technically competent and commercially competitive service is offered. Since 1954 Gordon Bennett has strived to be a market leader in this field by continually introducing and using new products and methods in its endeavor to meet the changing requirements of the industry.

