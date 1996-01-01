general purpose floor scales, laboratory balances, bench scales, weighing technology, industrial weighing equipment, material handling systems Source: Fairbanks Scales

Fairbanks Scales is one of the nation's oldest industrial manufacturing companies. It has consistently maintained a solid reputation of providing top quality industrial weighing products and service since 1830.

Today, Fairbanks has more than 700 employees nationwide and maintains service centers, authorized distributors and sales offices in all 50 states and more than 25 countries. Selling everything from laboratory balances and bench scales to heavy capacity truck scales and railroad track scales, Fairbanks continues to stand at the leading edge of weighing technology.

Fairbanks most recent invention has once again set them apart as an industry leader. Fairbanks Intalogix™ technology allows scales to achieve higher levels of accuracy, diagnostic capabilities and reliability currently unmatched by industry competitors. This state-of-the-art technology continues the Fairbanks tradition of setting the standard for weighing equipment throughout the world.

