Gas Mixtures Source: Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.mpany%> has been the pioneers of gas mixture preparation and analysis for nearly seventy years. Our research and development advances in mixture blending technology and analytical techniques have made Matheson the known gas mixture leader in the world.

We understand the critical importance of accurate and precise calibration standards. In 1998 Matheson a customer-focused program of new Mixture Grades surpassing the highest standards in the industry already established by Matheson. Matheson's Gold Standard in Calibration Mixtures is focused upon evaluating the following for each customer's mixture request: Mixture Applications Mixture Calibration Standards Mixture Components Matheson Mixture Grades

Gas mixtures for the electronic industry are manufactured and packaged at dedicated branches. Our Gloucester, Massachusetts facility has an automated filling operation that is conducted in a carefully controlled environment. We have recently completed a major upgrade at our Newark, California facility enhancing our mixture production capabilities.

At Matheson, we understand that each customer's purchase cycle and available workspace varies. This is why we can provide you gas in numerous cylinder specifications. Our cylinders and valves are DOT approved and specially prepared to provide you with the safest, highest quality gases in the industry.