gas boosters, chemical injection, wire line lubrication, air pressure amplifiers, valve actuation, pressurization Source: Haskel International Inc.

Haskel International, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of pneumatically driven, high-pressure liquid pumps, gas boosters, air pressure amplifiers, and high pressure systems and accessories. For over a half-century, the Company has been recognized as a leader in high-pressure technology. Haskel has worldwide facilities dedicated to serving an ever-growing list of customers.