gamma scanning, infrared technology, real time radiography, eddy current inspection, helium leak testing, vibration monitoring

Tru-Tec Services Inc. offers a unique array of products and services designed to optimize the performance and enhance the reliability of equipment and processes within the refining, chemical, and power generation industries. Tru-Tec Services consists of five different divisions:

Process Diagnostic Division; providing services which are used to troubleshoot, optimize, and predictively maintain distillation columns, absorbers, reactors, heat exchangers, and relief systems. Virtually all of Tru-Tec's services can be performed while the equipment is on line, with the intention of helping you to avoid an unnecessary shutdown.

Infrared Surveys Division; specializing in the use of infrared thermography as a global inspection device to:

Identify defective electrical connectors, conductors, switches, and insulators

Monitor the coke "burn" during steam-air decoke procedures

Observe defects in refractory-lined components such as furnaces and flu gas ducts

Evaluate temperature (and catalyst) distribution in reactor risers and regenerators

Flat roof inspections

GFS/NDE Division; a leading provider of non-destructive testing, inspection, and analysis services for over 25 years. They specialize in QA/QC of manufactured components, PSM Inspection Services, and T/A Inspection Management services. GFS/NDE uses radiography, magnetic particle, ultrasonic, liquid penetrant, eddy current, visual, and digital imaging inspection methods. They also provide Helium Leak Detection to the aerospace, petrochemical, power generation, and automotive industries.

Magna-Tec Division; is the world leader in innovative applications of EMAT technology for global piping and pressure vessel inspection. Magna-Tec's EMAT technology can identify problems such as cracks, voids, corrosion, erosion and other mechanical defects. Magna-Tec uses their own patented T-2 Lamb Wave technology to measure thickness at pipe support locations without having to lift or move the pipe.

Iris Power Engineering; provides products and services that are used to monitor the condition of large electric motors and generators. Most of the products and many of the services are based upon partial discharge analysis. Iris Power Engineering provides transducers, monitors, software, training, and technical support services – all geared towards extending the reliability and economy of electric motor operation.