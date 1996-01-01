flow switches, level transmitters, pump controls, leak detection, transducers, telemetry

Our patented sensing technologies include ultrasonic, alphasonic, RF capacitance, vibration, optic, buoyancy and thermal dispersion. Flowline sensors are available in general purpose, hazardous, non-contact and invasive configurations with a variety of relay controller and installation accessories. For easy selection, many products have been assembled into standard configurations which represent our most commonly applied packages. With hundreds of industrial process, municipal and OEM solutions, the Level Superstore is your source for level and flow automation.
Our sales engineers have years of hands on experience and are available to assist you in the selection and process integration of our equipment. Flowline products are sold worldwide through our distributor network and are applied in most liquid process industries including semiconductor, water, chemical, wastewater, mining, metal finishing, beverage, electronic, paper, textile, agriculture, pharmaceutical, medical and environmental. Together, we stand dedicated to the pursuit of excellence and the full satisfaction of our customers. For more information about our many products or services, please contact your local Flowline distributor.
LEVEL TRANSMITTERS
LEVEL SWITCHES
FLOW SWITCHES