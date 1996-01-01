Cookson Chemicals Source: Associated Additives

is a leading manufacturer of lead-based chemicals in Africa. Products include lead-based PVC stabilisers, lead oxides, lead pigments, metallic soaps (both lead and non-lead), and antimony trioxide.

They are an established International supplier of a variety of products and have a strong customer base in the plastics, battery, mining, coating and other related industries.

Associated Additives, originally formed in 1950 as Associated Lead Manufacturers, is a member of the Zimco group of companies. For many years the company also had close ties with the Cookson Group, whose involvement with Lead processing goes back over 150 years.

In 1989, as part of their commitment to consistent quality, they obtained International accreditation to ISO 9002 - the first company in the Zimco group to achieve this. In addition, their quality systems are backed up by highly sophisticated QC and R&D laboratories and they have the only factory-based accredited facility for the testing of lead-in-air in Southern Africa. In their commitment to a healthy and clean environment their policy is to exceed all statutory requirements and continue to monitor all such aspects of the processing and end use of their products.

The company is based in Durban, the largest seaport in Africa. This puts them in an ideal position to handle exports and they have been supplying products to customers in Europe, South America, the Pacific Rim and other parts of Africa for over 30 years.