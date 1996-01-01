conventions, exhibitions, conferences, tradeshows, Interphex, Atlantic Food Development and Processing Expo

Reed Exhibition Companies, part of Reed Elsevier Group plc, is the world leading provider of high-profile, targeted industry events where buyers and suppliers come to do business. REC produces over 334 tradeshows serving 45 industries in 24 countries.

April 20-22, 1999 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, is the world's largest exhibition and conference devoted exclusively to pharmaceutical development, manufacturing and packaging...more than 700 exhibitors and 200,000 square feet of exhibit space. INTERPHEX is sponsored by the ISPE, the Society for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Professionals, and is endorsed by the Process Equipment Manufacturers' Association (PEMA), Pharmaceutical Processing magazine, the World Batch Forum and the Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council.

INTERPHEXWest, also sponsored by the ISPE, is the only event developed specifically for the West Coast pharmaceutical, medical device and nutritional supplement industries. To be held September 14-15, 1999 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California, this two-day exhibition offers technology solutions and education for professionals engaged in the development, manufacturing and packaging of ethical and proprietary pharmaceuticals, medical devices and nutraceuticals.

Powder & Bulk Solids 99 will take place May 10-13, 1999 at the Rosemont Convention Center in Rosemont (Chicago), IL. The event is the largest and most comprehensive international gathering for manufacturing professionals engaged in the processing, handling, packaging, transportation and storage of dry particulate matter. The event is sponsored by PEMA, the Process Equipment Manufacturers' Association, supported by Powder/Bulk Solids magazine, and endorsed by the Association of Powder Process Industry & Engineering (APPIE), the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Association (FIBCA), the Centre for Industrial Bulk Solids Handling at Glasgow Caledonian University, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, London (IMechE) and the Solids Handling & Processing Association (SHAPA).

Powdex/Interflow Expo is a comprehensive regional showcase of the newest products and technologies for dry processing and bulk materials handling--plus an entire pavilion devoted to fluid handling and liquid processing. Sponsors include Chemical Equipment magazine, the Centre for Industrial Bulk Solids Handling at Glasgow Caledonian University and SHAPA.

Related Reed events include the Atlantic Food Development & Processing Expo, Asia Food Processing & Packaging, Food & Drink Processing, EastPack, WestPack, SouthPack, Pakex and Asia Pack. Related Reed Elsevier publications include Pharmaceutical Laboratory, Pharmaceutical Processing, Medical Design Technology and Biomedical Products.