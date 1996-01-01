continuous level, density, instrumentation, measurement, flowmeters, liquid measurement Source: Kay-Ray/Sensall, Inc.

Kay-Ray / Sensall, Inc. is a premier provider of level and density measuring instrumentation for the petro-chemical, chemical and other bulk process industries. Kay-Ray / Sensall, Inc. offers solutions for such unique applications as refined hydrocarbon cut detection in pipelines, percent consistency of pulp and paper stock for paper manufacturing, coke drum level indication for oil refining and high level fail safe alarm indication for liquid storage and batch tanks.

Today, Kay-Ray / Sensall, Inc. is the world leader in design and manufacture of gamma, ultrasonic and RF capacitance devices, with such patented products as the Sapphire, Zircon and 4160 Coke Drum Level systems. Kay-Ray / Sensall offers a wide variety of solutions for non-invasive, non-contacting, and contacting level and density measurement.

Kay-Ray / Sensall, Inc. originated as two separate companies over thirty years ago. Kay-Ray was founded in Arlington Heights, Illinois, manufacturing non- intrusive density measuring devices utilizing radiometric energy. Sensall was established in Farmingdale, New York, as National Sonics, with the invention of the world's first ultrasonic contacting point level switch. These companies joined forces in 1989 at the current location in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Kay-Ray/Sensall, Inc. is a part of OniX Systems, a publicly traded company on the American Stock Exchange.