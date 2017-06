chemical,lime,lime slackers,water,wastewater treatment,air-pollution anlyzers,flue-gas,sludge,flue gas,softeners Source: Chemical Lime Company

Mining and Ore Processing

Industrial Manufacturing - pulp/paper, chemical, food and non ferrous metals processing

Steel

Construction - highway and building

Environmental - water, wastewater, flue gas desulfurization (FGD), remediation and solid waste

CLC serves the unique requirements of our customers in a wide range of markets including:

Over the years, we have pioneered systems, custom-developed products and led in the usage of new technologies to address the challenges of these diverse market segments. The results of these efforts are patented or proprietary technologies and products that exceed customer expectations, often improving the quality of the product or process in which they are used.