chemical reagants, aglicides, aromatics, ethanolamines, hydraulic oils, plastic additives Source: e-Chemicals Inc.

If you're looking for a more efficient, cost-effective way to order the water treatment chemicals so vital to your business, you've come to the right place.

At e-Chemicals, you'll enjoy important advantages you won't find anywhere else:

Value. Our advanced Web-based distribution model keeps our overhead low. And we pass those savings on to you.

Convenience. We're open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So you'll always be able to get the MSDS, product data sheets and chemicals you need ... right when you want them. You can even track your orders from your desktop.

Efficiency. With our "best price first" policy, you'll never have to waste time negotiating or shopping around. And because we offer chemicals from the world's leading suppliers, everything you need is just a click away.

Reliability. Our online digital purchasing and advanced logistics systems ensure your orders will always be accurate ... and delivered the day they're due.

Through close partnerships with industry leaders like IBM, Yellow Freight and SunTrust Banks, Inc. e-Chemicals is ready right now to provide you with the right product ... at the right time ... at the right price. Register today and see for yourself.