Chemical and Industrial Marketing

The focus ofis to source, produce and stock products for industries requiring surfactants as a main raw material or using surface chemistry in the process. In addition a range of commodity chemicals and a limited range of equipment is also offered for those industries.

Chemical and Industrial Marketing has been serving the needs of industry for 20 years. Firstly as a privately owned and funded company and now as a 75 % owned subsidiary of the R600 million per year C.J. Petrow Group.

We recognize that customer relationships are our No. 1 asset. This is the key to growth and profitability and therefore we can strive to provide products and services that will meaningfully enrich and improve our customers businesses.