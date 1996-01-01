canned, motor, pump, self-priming, ceramic windings, horizontal, vertical, multistage, variable speed, jacketed, submersibles, 2 pole, 4 pole, sealless Source: Teikoku USA Inc

Teikoku USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teikoku Electric Mfg. Co that was founded in 1939.

Teikoku is the largest manufacturer of canned motor pumps and mixers in the world and produces over 24,000 units a year. The Teikoku canned motor pumps and mixers service the chemical, refining, refrigeration, electric utility and general industrial markets. Teikoku pumps are designed to handle the most difficult services, including low NPSH, heat transfer, cryogenic, high pressure, and slurries. Teikoku offers many different models, such as self-priming, ceramic windings, horizontal and vertical configurations, multistage, variable speed, jacketed designs, submersibles and 2 and 4 pole motors. Teikoku offers explosion proof motors, pumps built to ANSI dimensions to B73.1 and conforms to API 610 eighth edition and API 685 first edition.