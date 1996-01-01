calciners, rotary dryers, fluidbed dryers, flash dryers, multi disc thermal, processor, pug mill mixer, agglomerator, granulators Source: Heyl & Patterson, Inc.

The Renneburg Division was founded in 1874 as Edw. Renneburg & Sons Co. of Baltimore. Since 1985, the Division has been an important part of Heyl & Patterson where a century of expertise with processing equipment such as dryers, coolers. calciners, cookers, presses and mixers translates into a full modern complement of chemical, mineral, and environmental processing equipment. Today's Renneburg Division is a specialty engineering organization able to deliver state-of-the art processing technology tailored to the environmentally sensitive, economically sound, production-minded needs of our customers.

The generations of Heyl & Patterson and the Renneburg Division engineering expertise offer special advantages to our customers. Putting that background to work in our Research Laboratory, we can develop practical recommendations for real-world processing needs. Using fully operational testing facilities, we can test combination of products and processing needs in Rotary Dryers, Fluid Bed Dryers, MultiDisc Thermal Processor, Flash Dryers in Rotacurrent and Venturijet designs, and Calciners. Other test equipment includes: Granulator, Pug Mill, Screw Press, Coolers and a Thermal Oxidizer.