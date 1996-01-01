ball valves, actuators, pipe fittings, couplers, pipe flanges, piping adapters Source: NIBCO, Inc.

NIBCO is a leading international provider of valves, fittings and other piping products for the construction, industrial, irrigation, fire sprinkler and environmental protection markets. A broad selection of materials complement these product offerings ranging from bronze, cast and ductile iron, stainless and carbon steel to PVC, CPVC and other thermoplastics for applications to residential, commercial and industrial settings.

Through four generations of family leadership, NIBCO's proud tradition of manufacturing excellence and growth remains a top priority. Today's president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of NIBCO, Rex Martin, succeeds his father, Lee Martin, who still resides as vice-chairman of the board. It was Lee Martin's devotion and attention to quality manufacturing and cost efficiencies that paved the way for NIBCO's strong presence in the global marketplace.