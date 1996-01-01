Allegheny Bradford Corporation Storefront Source: Top Line/Allegheny Bradford

Allegheny Bradford Corporation is an ASME code shop that manufactures stainless steel equipment specifically designed to meet the requirements of the chemical processor. Products include Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers; Custom Designed Pressure Vessels and Mix Tanks; Universal Filter Housings; Manifolds and Spool Pieces; Process Skids; and other Custom Fabrications. In-house surface finish preparation includes Mechanical Polishing, Pickling, Passivation, and Electropolishing.

Product Line

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers - Stainless steel heat exchangers computer designed and custom fabricated to heat, cool, evaporate or condense liquid and vapor processes. Units feature free-draining, u-tube or straight-tube construction with double or single tubesheet, and mechanical and electropolish surface finishes to less than 10 microinches Ra. Options include removable tubebundle, exterior mechanical polishing, exterior insulation, with stainless steel sheathing, dye penetrant examination, video borescope examination and taping of product contact surfaces, saddle supports, lifting lugs, and seismic analysis.

Tanks and Pressure Vessels - Custom designed, stainless steel process vessels feature mechanical and electropolish surface finishes to less than 10 microinches Ra and include ASME code stamp, heating/cooling jackets, insulation with stainless steel sheathing, portability, special ports and accessories such as lights, agitators, sightglasses, handholes and sensors. Products includes process vessels, mix tanks, bioreactors, and transfer tanks that are designed specifically for the customer's application.

Filter Housings - Universal filter housings from 1-round to 90-round are designed to accept a wide range of media supplier's cartridges. Allegheny Bradford's design permits incorporation of customer's special requirements such as ASME code, gauge ports, vent and drain valves, fine mechanical and electropolish surface finishes, and other special features with limited impact on price or delivery.

Manifolds And Spool Pieces - Custom designed manifolds, spool pieces and unique piping configurations are fabricated from type 316L, 316 and 304 stainless steel material to meet the customer's special piping requirements.

Process Skids - All sizes of self-contained modular process units, from laboratory to large production units, are manufactured for pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnical, semiconductor and other advanced applications. Allegheny Bradford's single source supply encompasses process design, engineering, manufacturing of components, assembly with appropriate instrumentation and computerized controls, and validation support.

Custom Fabrications - Unique custom stainless steel fabrications are manufactured using in-house CNC machining, automatic and manual welding, and mechanical polishing with electropolish to meet the special process applications that cannot be performed with standard products.

Process Flow Components - Full line of hygienic process piping equipment including pumps, valves, fittings, tubings, gauges, custom fabrications and many accessory items for the food, dairy, beverage, biopharmaceutical, eletronics, and fine chemical industries.

Surface Finish Preparation - In-house, state-of-the-art electropolishing, passivation, and pickling services combining mechanical and chemical polishing expertise.