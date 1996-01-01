Akzo Nobel Chooses Base10 For Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Sites

Akzo Nobel NV (Arnhem, the Netherlands) will implement Base10 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) at worldwide manufacturing and clinical manufacturing sites of two pharmaceutical business units, NV Organon and Diosynth BV. The companies say they selected Base10, a product of Base Ten Systems, Inc. (Trenton, NJ), after a "thorough selection process." The system can also be used to manufacture products using regulated chemicals.

Base10 MES is a modular, network-based software application that helps chemical, pharmaceutical, and medical products companies manage, control, and document their manufacturing processes in real- time. It is designed to complement such critical corporate information technologies as enterprise resource planning (ERP), laboratory information management (LIM), supervisory control and data acquisition (Scada), and document management systems.

Akzo Nobel will implement Base10 Manufacturing Execution Systems at its Organon and Diosynth pharmaceutical business units. The software, which manages, controls, and documents manufacturing processes in real-time, can also be used by companies that produce or use controlled chemicals. Here, a Base10 screen documents the receipt of a product.

"This global purchase agreement with Akzo Nobel's pharmaceutical business units is a major vote of confidence in Base Ten Systems," says company chairman/CEO Thomas E. Gardner. "As the designated supplier of manufacturing execution systems to Akzo Nobel's pharmaceutical business units that implement such technology, Base Ten gains a major strategic partner, a broad global presence, and a major validation of our core technology."

Base10 MES provides four basic functions that support Food & Drug Administration (FDA) current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) under the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). These are:

Inventory (21 CFR, Part 211.184). Offers a production- oriented view of inventory. Tracks the current state and location of each item in inventory by container, pallet and lot, and permits complete or fractional movement. Also tracks lot maintenance and usage history by code, lot number, expiration date, date received, and receiving person.

Offers a production- oriented view of inventory. Tracks the current state and location of each item in inventory by container, pallet and lot, and permits complete or fractional movement. Also tracks lot maintenance and usage history by code, lot number, expiration date, date received, and receiving person. Dispensing (21 CFR, Part 211.101). Prioritizes and schedules batch production, both for ingredients and rooms, people, and equipment. Supports multiple weighing strategies, manages raw materials, and automatically updates lot status (including quarantine and expiration date notifications).

Prioritizes and schedules batch production, both for ingredients and rooms, people, and equipment. Supports multiple weighing strategies, manages raw materials, and automatically updates lot status (including quarantine and expiration date notifications). Production (21 CFR, Part 211.188). Manages, controls, and tracks work in progress inventory, operator activity, and process operations with complete traceability.

Manages, controls, and tracks work in progress inventory, operator activity, and process operations with complete traceability. Packaging (21 CFR, 211.122). Supports multilevel packaging for full traceability, including packaging requisition, packaging staging at the start of the line, and quality control product release. Base10 integrates with automated lines and other associated equipment.

Base Ten says its software provides the tools and data needed to optimize manufacturing operations. It can also configure the software to reduce product development costs by providing a flexible and consistent method for defining processes, executing experiments, and capturing configuration information.

For more information: William F. Hackett, Chief Financial Officer, Base Ten Systems Inc., One Electronics Dr., Trenton, NJ 08619-0151. Phone: 609-586-7010. Fax: 609-586-1593.

By Alan S. Brown