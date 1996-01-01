air separation membrane, portable nitrogen generators, oxygen systems, liquid cryogenics, pressure transfer, hollow membrane fibers Source: Generon

Generon is the world leader in gas separation technology, providing on-site, non-cryogenic industrial gas generation systems for a wide range of applications around the world. Our systems provide the lowest cost supply of gaseous nitrogen or oxygen available. You generate what you need on-site, in the quantities and purities your application requires.

Nitrogen Systems

Generon is the world leader in air separation membrane technology for on-site generation of gaseous nitrogen. Our modular systems produce inert nitrogen from a compressed air source, in the quantity you need, at low cost. Nitrogen of purities from 95% to 99.9% can currently be produced, and Generon is working with the new membrane technology that will remove any limits on purity. GENERON® nitrogen systems are used in applications ranging from chemical process industries to controlled atmosphere storage to oil and gas production…and much more.

Oxygen Systems

Generon offers a comprehensive line of modular systems for on-site generation of gaseous oxygen. Our GENEROX® systems include high-efficiency and high-purity pressure swing adsorption (PSA) systems as well as small-tonnage vacuum pressure swing adsorption (VPSA) systems. Oxygen purities from 90% to 99.5% can be produced economically and reliably. GENEROX systems can be used in applications ranging from aquaculture (fish farming) to pulp and paper bleaching to wastewater treatment and ozone generation... and much more.

Messer Advanced Gas Systems

Generon is a member of the newly-formed Messer Advanced Gas Systems (AGS), which also includes Mahler AGS (Germany), Italfilo Engineering (Italy) and SMC Asia Gas Systems Company (China). These four Messer companies, each a leader in the on-site gas generation business have joined forces under Messer AGS to offer the most complete on-site gas product portfolio of any company. As each company is a specialist in various gas generation markets around the world, products will continue to be offered under these individual brand names.

Messer AGS is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Messer Group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, from where the activities of 200 associated companies in about 60 countries are controlled. Industrial gases, processes and equipment accounted for 85% of The Messer Group's total consolidated sales ($2 billion U.S.) in 1998; cutting and welding products accounted for the remaining 15%. The Messer Group employs more than 12,500 people worldwide.