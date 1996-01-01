air separation, blanketing, refrigeration, thermoelectricity, bismuth telluride, heat pumps

The primary mission of Alpha Omega Instruments Corp. is to satisfy its customers. With today's world economy, conducting business on a global basis offers many opportunities, as well as posing numerous challenges. As diversified as the markets are, there is one constant-the customers' desire to find effective and economical solutions to their measurement needs. Alpha Omega Instruments has the product breath, as well as the depth of application experience, to make the right recommendations the first time around. We are proud of the Company's growth and attribute it to the Christian principles it was founded upon, and are in evidence within the Company today.