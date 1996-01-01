air samplers, gas handling equipment, hydrocarbons, fluorine equipment, environmental compliance

www.chemicalonline.com

January 1, 1996

Source: Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.
Matheson is a leading international supplier of specialty gases and gas handling equipment. Our products are used in a variety of markets including:
  • Semiconductor
  • Analytical Laboratories
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Petrochemical
  • University
  • Environmental

    Our extensive product offering includes; pure gases and gas calibration mixtures, gas handling equipment (including regulators, gas cabinets, purifiers, flowmeters, generators, etc.), gas distribution systems and fully integrated high-purity gas supply systems.

    While quality products have always been a Matheson trademark, our ability to provide solutions to customer problems sets us apart. Our 70+ years of experience has given us key organizational competencies that help us become problem solvers for our customers. These skills include; extensive applications knowledge, design engineering, turnkey installation capabilities and onsite contract services.


