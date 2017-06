agitators, blenders, stream dividers, pneumatic screen stretchers, filtration, custom industrial processing machinery Source: Great Western Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Great Western Manufacturing Co. Inc. is a manufacturer of custom industrial processing machinery. The principal production is sifters used for scalping, grading and fines removal from dry, free-flowing powders and granular materials. Industries served include: Cereal grain processing, bakeries and snack foods, spice processors, pet food, chemicals and plastics, and minerals.