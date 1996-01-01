aeration, displacement, rotary blowers, engine superchargers, mechanical vacuum boosters, pneumatic conveying Source: Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems

Whether your need is for rotary blowers, engine superchargers, process gas handling or mechanical vacuum boosters, Leading the Search for New Solutions is our way of doing business.

With ISO 9001 certification (the first manufacturer of rotary blowers in the US to earn it), our line of rotary positive displacement blowers ranges from 7 to 12,000 CFM (12 to 20.400 m³/h) at pressures up to 18 PSIG (1,24 bar g)single stage or 40 PSIG (2,75 bar g) two stage. Typical applications include wastewater aeration, handling of process and fuel gases, pneumatic conveying, particulate handling, fly ash conveying, air separation, industrial vacuum systems, mobile vacuum systems, dust collection, dry bulk unloading well gas handling, soil vapor extraction, landfill gas recovery, coal gas extraction and virtually any gas handling application the "other guys" won't even touch! Before you believe it when they tell you it can't be done, contact us. We'll Search for the New Solutions to your application problems.

Our line of mechanical vacuum boosters can increase volumes and efficiencies of all vacuum pumps. Vacuum capabilities range all the way down to 1 micron (10-3 Torr). Pumpdown time can be reduced, increasing your productivity. Applications include semiconductor manufacturing, vacuum packaging of perishables, plastics manufacturing, chemical/petrochemical manufacturing and purification.

Now, if you are familiar with M-D Pneumatics as a manufacturer of specialty and process blowers and vacuum boosters, you're half-right. We also manufacture a complete line of air blowers that are interchangeable with most models available from other manufacturers. ACOUSTICAIR™, EQUALIZER®, COMPETITOR PLUS™, and PD PLUS® lines of rotary blowers are available. You can upgrade to M-D quality at competitive prices!

