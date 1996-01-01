acrylic resins, pigment dispersions, adhesives, sealants, coatings, epoxy

Celebrating 150 years of products,people, and pride, Morton International, Inc. has developed the right chemistry for the manufacturing and marketing of Specialty Chemicals and Salt. Adhesives and Polymers Division offers broad product lines of Waterbased Polymers, Industrial Adhesives, Thermoplastic Urethanes, and Packaging and Laminating Adhesives.

Waterbased Polymers is focused on bringing innovative polymers to the Paint and Coatings and Ink Vehicle markets. We specialize in acrylic, acrylic-styrene, polyvinylidene chloride emulsions and polyurethane dispersions. To add value to our chemistries and products, we manufacture waterbased polymers with low or no surfactants. Our MorKoteTM and Lucidene ® emulsions offer formulators unique advantages of near Newtonian rheology, excellent flow and leveling, "alkyd-like" high gloss, excellent adhesion and pigment dispersing capabilities.

Our computer controlled continuous reactor technology manufactures our solid acrylic-styrene resins. These solid acrylic-styrene resins and solutions can be used by Coating and Ink formulators as pigment dispersing vehicles. Reach out to our worldwide locations for technical assistance int he United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany,United Kingdom, France, and Singapore.