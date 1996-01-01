water,water treatment,sanitizer,drinking water,chlorinate,water disifection,tablet system,water treatment chemicals,sodium hypochlorite,liquids Source: PPG Industries, Inc.

Water Chlorination Becomes Easier and Safer

Today, 98 percent of U.S. drinking water is treated with chlorine as the preferred method of sanitizing and disinfecting. With such widespread use, it's important that the method of chlorination be easy and safe.

PPG Industries, Inc. has managed to do both with its calcium hypochlorite chlorinating system. The innovative system is an alternative to chlorine gas cylinders and sodium hypochlorite (or liquid bleach) for sanitizing water systems.

The PPG system consists of a 3-inch calcium hypochlorite tablet and chlorinator, allowing operators to chlorinate water consistently and accurately.

For more information, contact Larry Grubb, account manager, at PPG's toll-free number: (800) 245-2974.