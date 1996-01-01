www.chemicalonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

water purification, filtration, membrane process, ion exchange, degasification, electro-chemistry, sterilization, chemical dosing

Source: GE Glegg Water Technologies Inc.
water purification, filtration, membrane process, ion exchange, degasification, electro-chemistry, sterilization, chemical dosing

GE Glegg Water Technologies, Inc. is a worldwide supplier of water treatment and purification equipment for industrial operations, specializing in the steam generation and high purity applications. Products include reverse osmosis, E-CELL, and ion exchange technologies.

GE Glegg Water Technologies, Inc. has a market leadership position through its:

  • GRD2000™ program, A comprehensive CD package that will simplifying the design, specifying and procurement of your water treatment systems. Contact us for your free copy.
  • Environmental Products: Dedication to developing and applying the latest environmental technologies including E-CELL electrodeionization (EDI). See E-CELL brochure PDF at www.ecell.com.
  • A track record of meeting and exceeding customer expectations with the world's largest and most reputable corporations. See our WEB site.

    Copyright © 1996-2016 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.