www.chemicalonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

vinyl chloride, agricultural chemicals, chlorinated hydrocarbons, lube oil additives, plant information management, sodium perborate

Source: Mustang Engineering, Inc.
vinyl chloride, agricultural chemicals, chlorinated hydrocarbons, lube oil additives, plant information management, sodium perborate
Mustang Engineering has extensive polymer and chemical experience through its two divisions – Mustang Engineers and Constructors, Inc. www.mustangeng.com and Mustang Tampa, Inc., www.mustantampa.com . Its project management team has more than 30 years experience and, as a team, have worked together for more than 25 years. The divisions are part of Mustang Engineering, Inc., a 1000-person organization of professionals, backed by the latest in computer technology. Mustang has a track record of more than 4500 completed projects for 300-plus clients. Mustang offers knowledge of virtually any project, from grassroots plant construction to project revamp, incremental expansion or existing plant modernization. Mustang's services include:

  • Conceptual Planning
  • Feasibility Studies and Project Estimates
  • Technology and Licensor Evaluations
  • Process Design
  • Project Management
  • Turnkey Engineering and Design
  • Automation and Control
  • Operations and Maintenance Management Systems
  • Environmental Services
  • Procurement and Inspection Services
  • Construction Management

    Copyright © 1996-2016 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.