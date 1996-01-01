vinyl chloride, agricultural chemicals, chlorinated hydrocarbons, lube oil additives, plant information management, sodium perborate

Source: Mustang Engineering, Inc.
Mustang Engineering has extensive polymer and chemical experience through its two divisions – Mustang Engineers and Constructors, Inc. www.mustangeng.com
and Mustang Tampa, Inc., www.mustantampa.com
. Its project management team has more than 30 years experience and, as a team, have worked together for more than 25 years. The divisions are part of Mustang Engineering, Inc., a 1000-person organization of professionals, backed by the latest in computer technology. Mustang has a track record of more than 4500 completed projects for 300-plus clients. Mustang offers knowledge of virtually any project, from grassroots plant construction to project revamp, incremental expansion or existing plant modernization. Mustang's services include:
- Conceptual Planning
- Feasibility Studies and Project Estimates
- Technology and Licensor Evaluations
- Process Design
- Project Management
- Turnkey Engineering and Design
- Automation and Control
- Operations and Maintenance Management Systems
- Environmental Services
- Procurement and Inspection Services
- Construction Management