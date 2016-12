unloading systems, sight flow indicators, swivel joints, loading arms, isolation rings, loading systems Source: OPW Engineered Systems

For more that 60 years, OPW Engineered Systems has provided innovative solutions for some of the of the most challenging liquid handlilng applications. We pioneered the development of systems designed to load and unload petroleum products for railcar and tank truck applications.

We have evolved into the leading manufacturer of custom-designed loading and unloading systems to safely and efficiently handle aggressive/critical chemicals and by-products for the industrial sector.

In addition to liquid loading arms, we also manufacture a complete line of Swivel Joints to provide unlimited flexibility for various process applications, Sight Flow Indicators for monitoring critical fluid flows and the recently introduced ISO-Ring line of instrument protection equipment.