tumbling equipment, conveyors, custom equipment, dumpers, food processing equipment, IBC

Custom Metalcraft, Inc…When Quality Counts

Since 1977, Custom Metalcraft has specialized in custom Stainless Steel processing equipment, transportable storage units and complex bulk handling systems. We have developed a reputation for excellence in designing and manufacturing equipment of the highest quality for the food, beverage, chemical and pharmaceuticals industries.

With three manufacturing facilities in Springfield and Mountain View, MO totaling 125,000 sq. Ft. of floor space, Custom Metalcraft is centrally-located to allow for easy access and distribution to all of the United States. These facilities are staffed with a competent, dedicated and highly skilled labor force of over 175 full-time employees. Hard work and quality craftsmanship are evenly matched with the skilled machinists, welders, electricians and others who have built quality Custom Metalcraft equipment for over a decade. An uncompromising dedication to quality and the highest possible standards are clearly evident in the equipment produced by the Custom Metalcraft team.

We manufacture numerous products such as pressure vessels, tanks, column lifts, dumpers, blenders, conveyors and custom engineered equipment. The TranStore® division provides stackable tanks and bins with a product line that includes both standard and special containers, but also offers support equipment including loading, filling, discharging, washing, and weighing equipment.

The team at Custom Metalcraft diligently strives to provide each customer with the best solutions for their equipment needs. From sales to engineering to fabrication, every member of our team has one goal in mind—product quality at an economical price. "When quality counts" , customers undoubtedly choose CUSTOM METALCRAFT, INC.