Systems and Application

Source: Haskel International Inc.
This company can custom build portable to large PLC control systems for a wide range of industries and applications. They have clean room facilities for oxygen and similar requirements to 1000 level clean.
Features:Portable pressure test pacsPressure, proof, leak, burst, fatigue testing of hydraulic, gas, refrigerant, automotive hose and rigid pipesPressure and functional testing of valvesVolumetric stretch testing of gas containersHelium leak detection of refrigerant and air conditioning equipmentOxygen transfer and pressurization of accumulatorsCFC refrigerant and Halon fire extinguishing substance recovery and chargingSF6 recovery and reclaim from circuit breakersChemical injection, metering and dosing pumps and packaged system
Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.