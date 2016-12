spill containment pallets, drum warming ovens, evaporators, heating bands, industrial ovens, lock-n-roll Source: Benko Products Inc.

Founded in 1983, Benko Products is a major manufacturer of diverse industrial products including: Sahara Hot Box Drum Warming Ovens; batch ovens; G-Raff Elevating Platforms; hazardous material storage buildings, and various material handling equipment.

Recent expansion into a new manufacturing facility has increased Benko Products' production capabilities and strengthened its reputation as a leader in the marketing and manufacturing of industrial products.