pre-erected buildings, industrial single slop buildings, interlocking panels, refineries, roof panels, gauge steel

In the early 1930s a critical need arose in the oil and gas industry for a durable and easily erected small building system for production fields and refineries.

The Parkersburg Rig and Reel Company of Parkersburg, West Virginia, put its engineers to work designing a new self framing, interlocking panel building which became the forerunner of the Parkline Building System.

From this beginning Parkersburg soon became recognized as a leading supplier of quality metal buildings, not only to the oil and gas industry, but also to public utilities, railroads, and government agencies. Complete buildings were now being shipped from a single source, eliminating the cost and time-consuming process of component purchasing required for ordinary type construction.

In the post World War II building booms buyers in all phases of commercial and industrial markets became attracted to the Parkline style of buildings as a practical and attractive answer to a wide variety of small building needs. In 1973 Parkline, Inc. was formed as an independent company and acquired the assets necessary to produce the complete line of Parkersburg self supporting metal buildings.

Today, Parkline, through continuing research and product development programs with an emphasis on customer service, is the industry leader in its field.

...the Plant

Parkline's modern production facilities in West Virginia now service the entire United States and Canadian markets with both completely assembled and unassembled building systems.