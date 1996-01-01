plant information system, data historian, manufacturing execution systems, process database, microsoft-compliant client software, refinery software Source: OSI Software, Inc.

OSI Software, Inc. develops, markets and supports client/server and Web enabled software products that enable companies in the process industries (chemicals, oil/gas, power, pharmaceutical, food, and pulp and paper, etc.) to obtain, share and analyze real-time data necessary to more effectively run their plants. The OSI Plant Information System (PI) is the choice of hundreds of Global 1000 companies as a key component of their enterprise information systems. The proven PI System products offer rapid deployment, flexible implementation, easy maintenance and ease of use. Using PI, companies are achieving dramatic improvements in their business-critical manufacturing operations, including reduced manufacturing costs, improved product quality, and increased production. There are currently more than 2000 active PI systems installed in 65 countries throughout the world.

OSI Software is a privately held company headquartered in San Leandro, California, USA. The president of OSI, Dr. J. Patrick Kennedy, founded the company in 1980. Dr. Kennedy is the company's visionary leader and is well known and well respected in the manufacturing industries for his knowledge of enterprise information systems.

OSI currently employs over 120 people with approximately 50% dedicated to product research and development. The rest of the people are involved primarily with sales and operations. In 1998 sales revenues were at about US $40 million. The compounded growth rate of the company over the last four years has been more than thirty percent per year.

The company has regional offices in Houston, Cleveland and Seattle with other offices in Illinois, Florida, Missouri, Massachusetts, New York and North Carolina. International offices are located in Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom. There are over 50 OSI distributors worldwide.