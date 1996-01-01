packaging equipment, bulk handling, weighing systems, auger packers, bag placers, bag handling, drum filling, belt conveyors Source: Taylor Products Co., Inc. Division of Magnum Systems, Inc.

Taylor Products, Inc. manufactures a broad range of modular weighing and packaging equipment for powder, dry or pelletized products. The company's modular design and engineering expertise allows for the production of packers, auger packers, bag placers, weigh scales and accessories to fit a wide range of products and environments. In 1997, Taylor Products expanded into vertical form, fill, seal food and ingredient bagging by acquiring Avatar Packaging Systems.

Taylor Products' test facilities are available for determining the best feeding, filing, weighing and bagging solutions for customer supplied samples of dry flowable products. The facility is designed to provide a thorough analysis of materials' flow rate, accuracy, flow compatibility and dust control characteristics. Weighing and packing testing can be made on valve bags, open mouth bags, drums, boxes, vertical form fill sealer, flexible intermediate bulk bags, and specialty containers.