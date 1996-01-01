Magnesium Hydroxide Suspension Source: Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, LLC

The FloMag H magnesium hydroxide aqueous suspension is designed to have excellent flow and storage properties. It is a concentrated, stable and highly reactive system that can be used in water treatment such as acid neutralization and heavy metals removal. Additional applications for this system include flue gas treatment including sulfur dioxide and chloride removal, pulp and paper, and sugar and chemical processing.

