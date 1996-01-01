HydroSwage System and Tooling Source: Haskel International Inc.

The HydroSwage System is designed to hydraulically expand heat exchanger tubes into tube sheets through the direct application of high internal hydraulic pressure within an established expansion zone

The HydroSwage System is designed to hydraulically expand heat exchanger tubes into tube sheets through the direct application of high internal hydraulic pressure within an established expansion zone. A Tube-Loc Drawbar quickly positions and sets the tube into the tube sheet prior to expansion. It is also used to set tubes prior to welding and to flare boiler tubes.

The tube expansion cycle is automatic and initiated by the operator button located on the mandrel holder. The tube is filled with distilled water at a low pressure, intensified to the higher setting and held for the time required to accomplish a stable plastic condition of the tube. This dwell time is essential to stabilize exotic tube materials. After the pressure is released, water is drained back into the reservoir. All of this occurs in a time period of a few seconds. Actual pressure at the tube is read on a digital pressure indicator. An adjustable ``under" or ``over" pressure condition and operating sequence is shown at the control panel and the operator mandrel holder. Analog connections are provided for chart recorders, computers or printers (optional equipment) for permanent quality control records.

Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.

