High Pressure Regulator

The features of this regulator make it suitable for a wide range of applications controlling pressures at low to moderate flows in gas or liquid service. 316L material is used to facilitate welded connections. Stainless steel caps and adjusting screws prevent atmospheric corrosion and maintain appearance. Enhanced internal body surface finish allows for easier cleaning and potentially less particle contamination in the flow stream.
Three different seat materials, two alternate orifice sizes and six pressure control ranges with stainless steel diaphragms offer the user a spectrum of capabilities for pressure and flow control with inlet pressures up to 6000 psig and standard operating temperatures up to 500°F (260°C).
Some features include:
