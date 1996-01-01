Source: GreCon, Inc.
GreCon's North American operation is headquartered
in Tigard, Oregon, with worldwide operations based
in Alfeld, Germany. GreCon offers global service,
research and development, and distribution
capabilities from both locations. Since 1911,
GreCon has been a valued partner to industry.
GreCon produces spark detection/extinguishment
systems, with installations all over the world.
We have continued to create and apply innovative
technology to maximize our customer production and
satisfaction. Our goals are to help ensure safer
factories and optimum utilization of raw materials
for increased profits. GreCon is an ISO 9001
company. Their systems are fully warranted and
Factory Mutual approved.