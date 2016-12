fluid transfer, biosolids, ultra filters, heat exchangers, clarifiers, rotary screens Source: Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corp.

Komline-Sanderson provides technology for value-added materials processing in chemical, pharmaceutical, food and other industries, and for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment. K-S filtration products are used to filter, clarify, dewater, pump, and thicken liquids and slurries. K-S thermal products are used to dry, heat, cool, react, sterilize, and calcine slurries, cakes, pastes, granules and powders.