flow meters, SCANNER, DATASCAN, ACCESS, DPE, floco

For those who have followed our growth throughout the past seven decades, and relied on our expertise to deliver the best precision measurement instruments to the oil, gas, and process industries, know very well our stamp of excellence in the design, development and marketing of state-of-the-art measurement solutions.

From a simple application to the most complex, our measurement devices and fully integrated systems have found their rightful place in serving the needs of our customers in the oil, gas and process industries.

Our recognized expertise in the flow, level and pressure measurement and R&D efforts, have allowed us to champion notable developments which are at the leading edge of measurement technologies, and are reflected in our wide range of products & systems offering. these products and integrated systems include remote flow measurement and telemetry solutions, utilizing a variety of data communication capability from telephone to satellite; intelligent transmitting devices, flow meters, dataloggers, flow computers, totalizers, and many more. Turn to the list on the right hand-side to help you select the product most suited for your application. Our expertise in understanding the needs of our customers/prospects' requirements and offering the most viable measurement solutions continues to be the cornerstone of our success.

Our Technical Support Group is available to assist you at any time by calling 1-800-291-3550, or 626-961-2547, or via email at info@barton-instruments.com