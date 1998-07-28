www.chemicalonline.com

Freeware | July 28, 1998

Engi_SI version 1.5 (Fully functional evaluation version)

Source: Engiware
Engi_SI is a unit conversion utility, complete, simple to use and highly customizable. Eng_SI works with over 300 pre-defined units and additional custom units can be defined.

