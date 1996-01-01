Dual Log Thermometer Source: Barnant Company

Barnant Companyg Thermometer features real time data logging and infrared data output capabilities. The meter accepts up to two thermocouple inputs. Resolution and input filtering are selectable to improve readability during rapidly changing temperatures.

It displays minimum, maximum and differential readings simultaneously using one or two probes on a selectable, multi-data LCD. The thermometer can manually store or automatically log up to 1000 sets of readings in real time. The log interval is selectable from 1 second to 60 minutes.

Other features include: Log up to 1000 readings Transfer data to printer or computer by infrared output Accuracy: ±0.7°F (±0.4°C) above -238.0°F (-150.0°C) plus ±0.1% of reading Sealed silicone rubber keypad ABS/polcarbonate impact resistant case

Barnant Company, 28W092 Commercial Avenue, Barrington, IL 60010.


