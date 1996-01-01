Dry Calcium Carbonate Filler Source: Georgia Marble Company

Gama-Fil D-2 is a wet ground, ultra fine, dry calcium carbonate specifically formulated for use in plastics, BMC/SMC, paint, caulks, sealants, adhesives, paper, foam urethane, acrylics, filled thermosets/thermoplastics and rubber

Georgia Marble Company2 is a wet ground, ultra fine, dry calcium carbonate specifically formulated for use in plastics, BMC/SMC, paint, caulks, sealants, adhesives, paper, foam urethane, acrylics, filled thermosets/thermoplastics and rubber. This selectively engineered product provides good color development, ease of dispersion, enhanced processing, and low abrasion at high loadings.

This filler is in compliance with the potable water and performance requirements of the National Sanitation Foundation for use in PVC materials and compounds.

<%=company%>, 1201 Roberts Boulevard, Building 100, Kennesaw, GA 30144-3619. Tel: (888) 276-7131. Fax: (770) 421-6507.