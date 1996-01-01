corrosion inhibitors, tannin stain blockers, flash rust inhibitors, phosphosilicates, borosilicates, anti-rust agents

HALOX's outstanding line of corrosion inhibitors, include SZP-391, a benchmark product that can be used in many systems. CW-491, SW-111, and a list of other effective products produced by HALOX each fit their own niche in the world of corrosion inhibition.
Tannin stain is another area where HALOX excels. BW-100 and XTAIN A have stood the test of time in exterior exposure testing against other leading commercial tannin stain blocking primers. The results speak for themselves. FLASH-X, our newest product, is a liquid flash rust inhibitor which outperforms the competition. FLASH-X is cost effective and easy to use--it can be incorporated at any stage of coating manufacture.