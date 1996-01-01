corrosion inhibitors, tannin stain blockers, flash rust inhibitors, phosphosilicates, borosilicates, anti-rust agents Source: HALOX

HALOX Pigments, a Division of Hammond Group, Inc. was founded in 1972. Our international headquarters is located in Hammond, Indiana, USA. For over 25 years, HALOX has forged the way in the paint and coatings industry to become a leading producer of non-toxic replacements for lead and chromates. We will continue to strengthen our position through a company wide commitment to the concept of SQP: responsive customer service, quality products and proven performance.

HALOX's outstanding line of corrosion inhibitors, include SZP-391, a benchmark product that can be used in many systems. CW-491, SW-111, and a list of other effective products produced by HALOX each fit their own niche in the world of corrosion inhibition.

Tannin stain is another area where HALOX excels. BW-100 and XTAIN A have stood the test of time in exterior exposure testing against other leading commercial tannin stain blocking primers. The results speak for themselves. FLASH-X, our newest product, is a liquid flash rust inhibitor which outperforms the competition. FLASH-X is cost effective and easy to use--it can be incorporated at any stage of coating manufacture.