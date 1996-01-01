condensers, reboilers, hot oil heaters, TEMA, standard exchange, thermal design

www.chemicalonline.com

January 1, 1996

We specialize in providing quick delivery, high quality heat exchangers to the petrochemical and related industries. A typical delivery for a ASME Code Stamped Shell & Tube Exchanger up to 14" diameter is less than 4 weeks after order.

  • Quotes generally available within 24 hours
  • Standard metallurgies are carbon and stainless steel
  • TEMA Type B construction is standard, types C & R available as options
  • Approval drawings typically within three days
  • Full thermal design capabilities.
  • Completely customizable.

