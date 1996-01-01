calcium carbonate, extender pigments, alumina trihydrate, pigments, flame retardant, smoke retardant Source: Georgia Marble Company

The Georgia Marble Company was established in 1884, but the real story began over 600 million years ago. Primitive sea creature remains accumulated on the ocean floor, creating gigantic reefs of pure calcium carbonated. Through time and intense pressure the reefs solidified resulting in limestone. With changes in climate and enormous geologic forces, the molecular structure evolved into pure crystalline marbles. This provides a denser, more durable marble than any other in America.

Georgia Marble's reserves of white, high calcium marble and expanding plant capacities assure you of a reliable supplier for years to come. We manufacture a variety of quality calcium carbonate products designed for use in a variety of industries. Products range in size from 2 micron to 200 mesh depending on your specific requirements.

At Georgia Marble, we take pride in providing you with quality products and services. Contact us at 888-276-7131.