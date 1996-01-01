buffered lactic acid, fermentation, ester, acidulants, sodium lactate, dietary supplements Source: PURAC America, Inc.

PURAC is the world's largest and most experienced producer of natural lactic acid and lacatates. Lactic acid is a natural organic acid with a long history in the food, pharmaceutical, technical and personal care industries. Its product line for the technical industry consists of PURAC® (lactic acid), PURASAL® (lactate salts) and PURASOLV® (ethyl, methyl, butyl, isopropyl and 2-ethylhexyl lactates).

Lactic acid, its salts and esters are increasingly used in many types of technical products and processes. Lactate esters are a relatively new family of solvents with specific properties. They are produced from renewable resources and are considered safe and are biodegradable. In many situations they can replace toxic solvents.

Their functions vary from that of intermediates in chemical reactions to solvents in ink formulations and cleaning applications.

Continually, new applications are being developed and existing applications are being improved making PURAC and its line of products the source you can depend on.