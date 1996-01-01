blending, filtration, mixing systems, vacuum filtration, clarification, aeration

Flo Trend® Systems, Inc. has been in the solids/liquids, separation business for over 20 years servicing the oil, industrial, environmental, and municipal industries. Flo Trend® specializes in equipment such as the filter press, centrifuge, vibratory screening unit, bag filter vessel, cartridge filter vessel, and hydrocyclone unit. In recent years, we at Flo Trend® have developed our own patented equipment for gravity or vacuum dewatering, the Container Filter and Vertical Filter Panel, which are cost effective alternatives to traditional separation equipment. The Container Filter and Vertical Filter Panel have been used in a variety of industries and a multitude of applications, where volume reduction, minimiziation of handling, and cake dryness are of utmost importance. In addition to solid/liquid separation equipment, Flo Trend® offers Oil/Water Separators and patented Mixing/Shearing units. We manufacture all of the above mentioned equipment for sale (with the exception of the centrifuge), and also maintain a rental fleet to service customers throughout the United States. Flo Trend® Systems, Inc. field service technicians are Hazwopper trained and available if needed to rig-up, operate, or to provide assistance with our rental/sale equipment.