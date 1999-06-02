Austrian Bismaleimide Manufacturer Invades US Market

Austria's HOS-Technik GmbH used this year's SAMPE convention to kick off its campaign to sell bismaleimide (BMI) thermoset resins in the United States. HOS-Technik began producing BMIs and monomaleimides at a dedicated 250 mt/y facility in St. Stefan, Austria, in early 1998. Founded ten years ago, the company is best known for producing additives for the European rubber and plastics industry.

BMIs are widely used in electronics laminates and aerospace composites, where they are used in high-temperature applications. HOS-Technik's Homide 250 BMI, for example, retains its mechanical properties even after prolonged aging at 250 C (482 F), a temperature that quickly wilts epoxies. Decomposition occurs above 370 C.

HOS-Technik supplies Homide 250 bismaleimide as a heat-curable thermoset powder. The formulation has a very low content of toxic MDA and provides excellent heat resistance when crosslinked.

In additional to high-temperature stability, BMIs also provide good chemical and burn resistance, as well as dielectric strength. Homide 250 is soluble in DMF, NMP, and 70-30 mixtures of methylglycolacetate and NMP. Gel time is approximately 5 min at 170 C. HOS-Technik says its Homide 250 formulation has very low levels (0.1-0.2%) of 4,4'-methylenedianiline (MDA), a toxic chemical.

HOS-Technik operates a 5000 L and 6000 L Drais vacuum dryers at its facility in St. Stefan. In addition to bismaleimides, the company also produces plastic and rubber additives and does contract manufacturing at the site.

BMIs are used in laminated printed circuit boards for power and microwave devices, as well as in insulation for heavy-duty electrical systems. In aerospace, BMIs achieved a breakthrough on the new F- 22 Raptor jet fighter, where Cytec Fiberite Inc.'s Cycom 5250-4 BMI reinforced with Hexcel IM-7 carbon fiber makes up 13% of the aircraft.

HOS-Technik says it has begun providing printed circuit board manufacturers with samples of the resin, and hopes interest aircraft companies in the material as well.

For more information: Heinz O. Schwarzl, Managing Director, HOS-Technik GmbH, A-9431 St. Stefan, Postfach 3, Austria. Phone: +43-43-52-52-587. Fax: +43-43-52-52-588.

By Alan S. Brown