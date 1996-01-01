analyzers, sampling systems, breathing apparatus, diagnostic tools, emissions, controllers Source: Neutronics Inc.

Neutronics Inc. is comprised of three operating divisions, the Ntron Division (which includes Ceramatec Industrial), Biomarine Inc., and the Automotive Division. Each division of Neutronics is involved in either gas handling or gas analysis. The Ntron Division concentrates on providing protection from flash fires and explosions in processes through the use of process oxygen analyzers and inert gas control systems. Biomarine manufactures closed-circuit, self-contained, breathing apparatuses (SCBA) which provide respiratory protection for persons involved in hazardous waste handling, mine rescue, fire fighting, and military/ government operations. The Automotive Division produces the #1 refrigerant identifier in the world. This division also manufactures an Air-Radicator™ - and automatic air purge tool – used to purge air directly from refrigerant. The refrigerant identifier and Air-Radicator™ are also used in the HVAC industry. Additionally, Neutronics manufactures halon identifiers, halon recyclers, and transducers for the communications industry.